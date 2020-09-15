Roland Howard Poier left this world peacefully for his Heavenly Home, March 30, 2020 (at the age of 91+ years). He lived his many years providing for a loving family and, most recently, was a resident in long term care at Mont St. Joseph. He was born June 24, 1928, on the family farm near MacNutt, Saskatchewan, the third son of five children born to George and Mary (Busch) Poier. After high school in MacNutt and Yorkton, he was accepted at Teachers Normal School (College) in Moose Jaw. However, his father had purchased a corner grocery store in Yorkton, Broadway Groceteria. Someone was needed to take over the new business (George Poier & Sons) until after the harvest and sale of the farm. With family hands, Roland managed the store for 19 years, selling it in 1966. Before and after this time, he was a loyal employee at other businesses, later working at the Yorkton Co-op. The family moved to Prince Albert in 1971 when he accepted a transfer to manage the Co-op Dry Goods Department, working another 20 years in a proud career of customer service (to his fellowman). He lived his Christian faith in many ways, contributing throughout his life, as a volunteer in the local community (Meals on Wheels… hospital and social visitations, senior's advocacy, medical research), and in church work. With Mom, they were dedicated member-elders of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Prince Albert for fifty years, holding a number of different positions within the congregation. As a teenager he was active in church district/zone activities (and later Lutheran Synod affairs and ministries). It was at these youth gatherings and events that Roland met many friends, and the love of his life, Gertrude Haberstock. They wed June 14, 1953 and were blessed with 67 years of marriage. Together they raised four sons, Grant (Cori), Brian (Kathleen), Glen (Betty), and Kevin. He loved, and was dearly loved by his family, which grew to include grandchildren Tyler, Jordan, Tristan, Kylie, Desarae, and Samantha, and four great grandchildren, Portia, London, Oakley, and Nikita. Roland was predeceased by his father George, mother Mary, brothers Arnold and Elmer, sister Cleone, and in-laws Ed, Alice, and John. Left to cherish the memory of this gentle man, is wife and soul-mate Gerdie, his sons and their families, sisters Marjean and in-laws Marvie and Evelyn, the Poier cousins, nieces and nephews, and the extended Haberstock lineage into which he married. Donations in remembrance of Roland can be made to: The Lutheran Laymen's League of Canada, Canadian Lutheran World Relief, or a charity of your choice
. A belated private family memorial service will be held Friday, September 18th, at 2:00 P.M. at Gray's Funeral Home with interment to follow at Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.grays.ca. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Gray's Funeral Chapel, (306) 922-4729.