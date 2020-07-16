On February 13, 2020, at the age of 73 years, Ron (Carl) passed peacefully away in Prince Albert, SK surrounded by his brother and close family. Ron was predeceased by: loving wife Luba (2011); his parents Walter (1985) and Katherine (1991) Hintz; his 2 brothers Edwin (1976) and Clifford (1998), and his 2 sisters Tilly (2009) and Ruby in December (2019). Ronald was born to Katie (Erstein) and Walter Hintz on January 6, 1947 in Leask. He was the second youngest of 6 children. Ron grew up on a farm five miles east of Leask, SK. In October 1967, he met Bertha Pidborochynski, they married 3 months later. In October 1968, Ronnie welcomed his first of 8 children. From this point he farmed and worked on construction projects until 1983 when he began working for Alto Construction. Ron and Bertha divorced in 1986. In 1990 (Ron) Carl met Luba Crawford and they married in January 1991. Together they made their home in Minowukaw Beach, Candle Lake. He spent his years in Candle Lake outfitting, running a trap line and operating businesses in the tourist industry. Together he and Luba proudly built the "Ponderosa Pine Lodge" in the forest along Torch River. Ronald is survived by his brother Tom Hintz, children Peggy (Thomas) Kochanski, Pamela Hintz, Penny Hintz, Poppy (Dwayne) Jeffery, Walter Hintz, Clayton (Ruthann) Tucker, Lori Kurmey, Quentin Hintz; his stepchildren James (Annie) Crawford, Wayne (Patty) Crawford, Dennis (Dawn) Crawford, eight grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, relatives and friends from Minowukaw Beach. Please join us for graveside Memorial Service / Internment Service at the Candle Lake Community Church, Saturday July 18 at 1:00 pm. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and all who helped Ron (Carl) in his final days at ICU, Victoria Hospital.

