Ron Stewart, late of Yorkton, passed away on May 11th 2019 at Yorkton. He was 79 years of age. Ron was formerly of Prince Albert, former long-time employee of Northland Trucks. Survived by his daughters: Darcee (Calvin) of Kelowna, and Bobbi-Jo (Shane) of Yorkton; five grandchildren; also a sister Audrey of Wroxetor, ON. Cremation has taken place, interment will be in the Dauphin Cemetery. Condolences can be left at baileysfuneralhome.com Arrangements were entrusted to Bailey's Funeral Home, Yorkton.
Published in the Prince Albert Herald on May 18, 2019
