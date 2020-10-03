SMITH, R.E.G (Ronald) Rtd S/Sgt. passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020 at the age of 86 years. He passed peacefully at the William Booth Grace Hospice with his wife of 50 years, Patricia (nee KEISER), at his side. Beloved father of Ronald SMITH and his wife Dana of Guelph, and Shana LACEY and her husband Barry of Regina; dear brother of Lois KROLICK and her husband Victor of Pickering, Dennis SMITH and his wife Madeleine of Greely; and brother-in-law of Patricia SMITH of St. Catharines; proud and loving grandfather of Ben, Nate, Thomas, William, Audrey and Alice. He was predeceased by his parents Herbert and Effie SMITH; his brother Dr. David SMITH and his first wife, Mary SMITH (nee SARSON). Ron was born in North Bay, Ontario on December 21, 1933. He completed his machinist apprenticeship with the C.P.R. from 1950 to 1956 and also served in the Algonquin Army Reserves during this time. Ron then joined the RCMP and proudly served 32 years in F Division at Swift Current, Shaunavon, Prince Albert, Lloydminster, Regina, Green Lake, Watrous, La Loche, and Rosthern before retiring in 1989 as S/Sgt in charge of Prince Albert detachment. He then worked as a Saskatchewan coroner for 18 years, was a Lieutenant-Colonel in the Canadian Corps of Commissionaires, and long-time manager of the Prince Albert Historical Museum. Ron valued community service and was a member of the Lions club, a past Grand Master of the Masonic Lodge, and a past president of both the RCMP Veteran's Association and the Prince Albert Historical Society. For his many contributions to Saskatchewan citizens he was awarded the Queen Elizabeth II Golden Jubilee Medal in 2002. Interment will be held at the RCMP Depot at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Friends of the RCMP Heritage Centre at www.rcmphcfriends.com.
