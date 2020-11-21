Rosalind went peacefully to her heavenly home after a brief illness and is now in Jesus's loving arms and re-united with her husband Julian. She was a loving mother, baba, aunt and friend and will be forever missed by her children Holly, Craig (Dot) and her grandchildren Brooklyn and Brandon who were her greatest joy. Rosalind was a very feisty lady. When she found out that her illness was terminal she 'allowed' herself to shed 2 tears and then decided to get on with it and enjoy her remaining days. She would not want anyone to shed a tear for her but rather to be joyous and celebrate that her pain and suffering has ended and that her next journey has begun where we are sure she is in heaven's kitchen making cabbage rolls, perogies and pancakes. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In her memory donations can be made to Stars Ambulance.

Mom- we love you and miss you so much. Until we meet again.

'Vichnaya Pamyat'



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store