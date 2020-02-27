|
Rose passed away peacefully at the Pasqua Hospital, Regina, SK on Monday, February 24, 2020. She was born in Albertown, SK on November 24, 1929, the fourth of eight children born to William and Josephine Bourassa. As a young child she was very interested in learning and started school early because she kept following her older siblings to school until the teacher noticed and let her join in. Rose started her teaching career at Lily Plain School and finished at St. Mark's School in Prince Albert after teaching for over 30 years. Rose married her soul mate Jim Chartrand on September 21, 1949. Rose and James moved onto a farm in the Davis area, southeast of Prince Albert in 1960. Rose and Jim both had a love for sports and playing cards. They both loved cheering on their children and grandchildren in many sporting events. Rose coached many of her children in ball as well as her students. She loved gardening and had beautiful flower beds. Rose was a member of the CWL and very active in the Sacred Heart Cathedral in Prince Albert. She moved to Sunset Extendicare in Regina two years ago to be closer to family. Rose was predeceased by one grandchild Daley at childbirth; her husband Jim; her son Tom; and her siblings Leo, Emile, Mary, George and Annette. She is survived by her children William, Jerry (Darlene), Bob, Elizabeth, Marie (Brad Prevost), Dan, Christine (Merril Wozniak); daughter-in-law Renee Delpe; 23 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and siblings Yvonne and Ernest. A Celebration of Life will be held at Speers Funeral Chapel, 2136 College Avenue, Regina, SK on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Interment will be held in Prince Albert Memorial Gardens at a later date. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.speersfuneralchapel.com
Published in the Prince Albert Herald on Feb. 27, 2020