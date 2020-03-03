|
Sister Rosie Bistroff (Sister Christine Marie) passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's home in Saskatoon on February 28, 2020 at the age of 90 years. Rosie was born and raised on a farm near Brooksby Sask. Sister Rosie attended St Louis convent for grades 11 and 12. In 1950 she decided to be baptized in the Roman Catholic Church and joined the Congregation of the Daughters of Providence (Les Filles de la Providence) in Prud'homme, SK. Sister Rosie had a full career in education. Sister Rosie's teaching profession began in 1954, leading her to minister in many different parishes and schools in Saskatchewan and from 1975 to 1985 in the Yukon Territory. After retirement she worked with the Oblat Pastoral Team in Loon Lake, Waterhen and Thunderchild and a few years in Patuanak with the Dene people. She will be remembered for her great dedication and love for her community which she served for many years in leadership for the Congregation. In 2002 Sister Rosie left St Michael's Parish in Prince Albert where she served for many years and moved to Saskatoon in St Volodymyr. As her health diminished she came to live at St Joseph's Home where she received excellent loving care with the Sisters of St Joseph's and Staff. She leaves to mourn her religious community, her special nephews and nieces, Lawrence (Laurie), John (Debbie), Dale (Monica), Darren (Lairie) and Beverely Sochaski as well as many grand nephews and nieces. She will be greatly missed by her Congregation, family and many friends. Funeral prayers will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday March 4th 2020 at St Joseph's Home (33 Valens Dr, Saskatoon). Arrangements are in care of Chelsea Krentz – Mourning Glory Funeral Services (306) 978-5200 www.mourningglory.ca
Published in the Prince Albert Herald on Mar. 3, 2020