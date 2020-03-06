|
It is with heavy hearts that the family of Ross Brooks announces his sudden passing on February 29th, while wintering in Yuma, Arizona. He was born in Rosthern, Saskatchewan on August 8th, 1948, to Irving and Meida Brooks. They instilled in him a love of education, a strong work ethic and the importance of friends and family. As the oldest of 6 children, he led the way for them throughout his life. He got his education in Rosthern and was involved in sports, 4H and cadets. After high school, he attended the U of S where he attained his Bachelor of Engineering and Master of Science degrees. During his final year of university, he met the love his life, Linda Cowie while she was teaching in Rosthern. They were married on August 17th, 1973, and began their married life in Hudson Bay, Saskatchewan where Ross was employed by McMillian Blodel. Ross and Linda were very involved in the community, especially after their children were born. Life changed for the better when Vicki arrived in 1976, and Ian in 1979. Ross was into curling, golfing, Kinsmen and chaired the local school board. As a family, they did lots of camping and spending time at Kipabiskau Lake where Linda's parents had a cabin. In 1980 Ross took a job in Slave Lake, Alberta, but they were only there for about a year when he was offered a position with a PS&E in Prince Albert. As Ian became involved in sports, Ross become involved in coaching, so they spent a lot of time together. He and Linda also become very involved in the Prince Albert bridge club and Ross attained his Life Masters designation. As Ross and his siblings got older, they connected on a greater level of friendship with yearly hunting trips and with 2 of his brothers buying cabins at Kipabiskau Lake. He enjoyed many rounds of golf, fishing, hunting, singing around the fire pit, playing games with his grandchildren and the numerous projects that the Brooks brothers seemed to work on every weekend. Lake Season for Ross was something he got great enjoyment from. Grandpa was the center of attention for his grandkids with the numerous activities he enjoyed. Grandpa was always asked to go biking, play games, go to the park, get ice cream, go swimming or tubing and having early morning crib matches with his grandson, which everyone still trying to sleep, knew he was losing. Ross and Linda enjoyed traveling and seeing the sights. They had done a lot of short-term winter holidays which led to trying longer stays in Arizona. The warmer winters, golfing, hiking, meeting such incredible friends and helping with projects made life good for him. He was predeceased by his daughter: Vicki; mother & father: Meida & Irving Brooks; mother & father-in-law: Sarah & Sandy Cowie; sister & brother-in-law: Betty Anne & Barrie McInnes; nephew: Tim Cowie; and sister-in-law: Robin Cowie. Ross will always be remembered by his loving wife of 46 years: Linda; son: Ian & daughter-in-law: Amanda; grandchildren: Cailyn, Ethan & Keira; brothers: Al & Joan (Shannon, Scott & Ryan), Bruce & Marna (Blair & Ashley), Harvey & Tracy (Heather, Erin & Logan) and Jim & Marina (Ridge, Hunter & Mason); sister: Dorothy & Ernie Martins (Brad & Mathew) and their spouses and children; brother-in-law: Bruce Cowie; and Linda's nieces and nephews; and all of the extended families and many close friends such as: Sandy and Cliff, Linda and Howard and Gwen and Garry; who have come into his life and been touched by his friendship and helping hand. Memorial donations can be made to a . A celebration of life for Ross will take place on Saturday April 18, 2020 at 2:00PM located at the Calvary United Church in Prince Albert, SK. Arrangements in care of MacKenzie Chapel & Crematorium Brian and Bev Stobbs, Renée Phaneuf - Funeral Directors. www.MacKenzieChapel.ca . 306.763.8488.
Published in the Prince Albert Herald on Mar. 6, 2020