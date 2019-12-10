|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Ross Campbell Macfie, late of Birch Hills, SK, on December 4, 2019, at the age of 94 years. Ross was born on March 29, 1925 in Selkirk, Manitoba, to parents: Edward and Edith (nee Anderson) Macfie. Ross is survived by his wife of seventy years: Ethel; his daughter: Janet (Al) Mitchell; and their children: Erin Mitchell and Cathy (Joel) Bolton; and their children: Grady and Sloan; his son: Jim Macfie; and his children: Rebecca (Chris Armstrong) Macfie; and their children: Mason and Jackson; Kelly Macfie; and her son: Dominic; his sisters-in-law: Jean Macfie, Dorraine Macfie, Maxine MacLeod, Lil Wick and Arlene Voeltz; and many nieces and nephews and their families. Ross was predeceased by his parents: Edith and Edward Macfie; his parents-in-law: Alice and Jim Danchuk; his brothers: Jim, Gordon and Wesley Macfie; his sisters: Mary Ellison and Laura Tilford; his brothers-in-law: Walter Ellison, Frank Tilford, Ken MacLeod, Dave Danchuk, Bill Foster and Cliff Voeltz; his sisters-in-law: Muriel Macfie and Evelyn Nelson; his nephew: Grant Tilford; and his great nephew: Steven Melby. Donations in memory of Ross may be given to PWRDF (Primates World Relief Development Fund) at 80 Hayden St, Toronto, ON M4Y 3G2. Or the . A Funeral Service for Ross will take place on Wednesday December 11, 2019 at 2:00PM located at the St. Mary's Anglican Church in Birch Hills, SK. Interment at the St. Savior's Cemetery in Birch Hills, SK in the spring of 2020. Arrangements in care of MacKenzie Chapel & Crematorium Brian and Bev Stobbs, Renée Phaneuf - Funeral Directors. www.MacKenzieChapel.ca . 306.763.8488.
Published in the Prince Albert Herald on Dec. 10, 2019