Home

POWERED BY

Services
Speers Funeral Chapel
2136 College Avenue
Regina, SK S4P 1C5
306-522-3232
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Norberg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy Gordon Norberg

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roy Gordon Norberg Notice
Roy, late of Regina, SK, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 29, 2019 at the age of 75 years. He was predeceased by his parents Carl and Margaret, and an infant daughter. Roy is survived by spouse Ellen; daughter Andrea of Regina; brother Cliff (Pat) of Lacombe, AB; brother-in-law Jack (Donna) Stowell; sister-in-law Margaret (Rick) Barry; as well as nieces and nephews. Memorial Service will be held at Knox Metropolitan United Church, 2340 Victoria Avenue, Regina, SK on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Please wear casual attire! In lieu of flowers, family and friends so wishing may make donations in memory of Roy, to the Regina Humane Society, P.O. Box 3143 Stn. Main, Regina, SK S4P 3G7. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.speersfuneralchapel.com
Published in the Prince Albert Herald on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -