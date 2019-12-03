|
Roy, late of Regina, SK, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 29, 2019 at the age of 75 years. He was predeceased by his parents Carl and Margaret, and an infant daughter. Roy is survived by spouse Ellen; daughter Andrea of Regina; brother Cliff (Pat) of Lacombe, AB; brother-in-law Jack (Donna) Stowell; sister-in-law Margaret (Rick) Barry; as well as nieces and nephews. Memorial Service will be held at Knox Metropolitan United Church, 2340 Victoria Avenue, Regina, SK on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Please wear casual attire! In lieu of flowers, family and friends so wishing may make donations in memory of Roy, to the Regina Humane Society, P.O. Box 3143 Stn. Main, Regina, SK S4P 3G7. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.speersfuneralchapel.com
Published in the Prince Albert Herald on Dec. 3, 2019