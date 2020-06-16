Russell Medwid
It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our father and grandfather Russell Medwid at the age of 76 of Prince Albert after a long courageous battle with cancer. Russell was born on February 19, 1944 in Belleau Brook District to Alex and Tekla Medwid. He attended school at Belleau Brook. Russell held various jobs including Department of Highways where he helped build Highway 55. He met his soul mate Sylvia Medwid (nee Kinaschuk). They were married in 1969 and settled in Swan River, MB. He later started working with Minish Construction in Swan River, MB in the early 70's until the mid 90's when he was forced to retire due to work related injuries. In 2003 they moved to Prince Albert, SK where they shared many happy memories. He enjoyed camping, fishing and gardening with his children and grandchildren. Also took great pride in wood crafting with his wife building kids furniture, yard silhouettes, etc. Russell is survived by his loving family; daughter; Trenia (Robert) Buchynski of Paddockwood; their children: Jessica and Alex; son: Darcy (Lorie) Medwid of Roche Percee; their children: Chloe, Christina and Cole; brother: Eugene (Rose) of Meath Park. As well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Russell was predeceased by his infant son: Shane Medwid; father: Alex Medwid; his mother: Tekla; brothers: Lloyd and Mike; sister: Ann; his loving wife: Sylvia. A Private Funeral Service will be held for Russell. Interment at South Hill Cemetery in Prince Albert, SK. In lieu of other tributes, donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society of Canada (54 11 St E, Prince Albert, SK S6V 0Z9). Arrangements in care of MacKenzie Chapel & Crematorium Brian and Bev Stobbs, Mervin Oleksyn, Renée Phaneuf – Funeral Directors. www.MacKenzieChapel.ca. 306.763.8488.

Published in Prince Albert Daily Herald on Jun. 16, 2020.
