Ruth Evelyn Wood (nee Hovdebo) was born on July 16th, 1939 and passed away on September 30th, 2020. Ruth was born in Kinistino, SK to parents Martha and Harold Hovdebo. She grew up in a close-knit community and was always proud of her Scandinavian heritage. She attended school in Pahonan and Birch Hills, then attended the University of Saskatchewan where she studied Education and Psychology. She began her teaching career in Buffalo Narrows, SK in 1960 where she met many people who would become lifelong friends. Ruth was devoted to her students throughout her teaching career and always referred to them as "my kids". Her teaching spanned three decades in Saskatchewan towns including Pleasantdale, Yellow Creek and Birch Hills. She taught mainly high school English and went on to become one of the first female high school principals in the province of Saskatchewan. She found a way to bring humor to her classrooms and bring Shakespeare to life. Ruth always gave individual attention to students which allowed them to recognize their worth and potential. She always made her classroom and our home a safe haven. Ruth married James Wood in 1964 and they raised their three daughters in the Birch Hills area. After her divorce in 1981 Ruth remained in Birch Hills until she relocated to Qualicum Beach, BC in 2014. Ruth pursued a lifelong quest for learning, education, travel and laughter. She loved music and was a talented pianist. She enjoyed dancing throughout her life and appreciated art in all its forms. She loved nature and was an avid gardener. She loved to write and to read all forms of literature and poetry. She loved the theater and fondly recalled her time as a high school drama coach. She lived her life with dignity, grace, and a sense of humor. She is survived by her daughters Adriane (Vincent) Harper and children Jennifer and Eric; Karen (Allan) Hansson and son Liam; Rachel (Curtis) Parker and daughter Ivy; brother Bob Hovdebo; sister Olive Vinnell; brother Wayne (Mary Ann) Hovdebo and their families, and many friends. Ruth will be dearly missed by her family, friends and the hundreds of students whose lives she touched. Ruth remained active in the lives of her children and grandchildren until she was stricken with ALS earlier this summer. She passed away peacefully in Nanaimo surrounded by her daughters and her favorite pictures and music. Many thanks to the staff at Nanaimo Hospital Palliative Unit who brought her comfort in her final days. A private celebration of life will be held by immediate family at a later date. Those wishing to honor Ruth are encouraged to donate to their local student or art foundations, or to the ALS Society at als.ca. Personal comments are welcome at evergreencremationcenter.com.
