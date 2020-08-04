It is with profound sorrow, that the family of Ruth Winnifred Lawrence announces the passing of their beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother (GiGi) on Friday, July 24, 2020 at the age of 97 years. Predeceased by her husband, Ronald; brother, Oliver and sisters, Jean, Una, Doreen & Helen. Left to mourn her passing are her son Ian (Wendy), daughter Andrea (Andy), granddaughters Kara and Shani and great granddaughter Kaehler, as well as several nieces & nephews. Ruth was born in Orillia, Ontario to Alma & Ralph McNichol on December 19, 1922, soon after her family moved to Saltcoats, Saskatchewan where she grew up on a farm. After completion of school, she moved to Regina to work, this is where she met her future husband, who served overseas during the Second World War. Upon her marriage in 1946, Ron & Ruth settled in Nipawin, where they farmed for a short time in the Meteor/White Fox districts and started their family. They relocated to Prince Albert in 1959, where Ruth accepted employment with the Federal Government until her retirement. In 1988, they moved to Kamloops, British Columbia to enjoy the mild winter weather. After her husband's passing (2001), Ruth moved to Calgary, Alberta to be closer to her children. Along with spending time with family, Ruth always found joy in gardening and baking for loved ones. In keeping with Ruth's wishes, a private family interment will take place at Eden Brook Memorial Gardens in the Garden of Heritage. Those wishing to make memorial donations in Ruth's memory, can do so at The Salvation Army (https://donate.salvationarmy.ca). Condolences may be forwarded to the family by visiting www.edenbrookcemetery.ca. If you choose to send an e-card, you can email to memoriesofruthlawrence@gmail.com
and it will be forwarded to the family.