It is with great sadness that the family of Ryan Neal Claxton announce his passing, on April 10th, 2020, after losing a year long battle with brain cancer. Ryan was born on October 19, 1977, in Yorkton, and spent his childhood growing up in Tweedsmuir, Saskatchewan. He graduated from the University of Saskatchewan in 2001, began his law practice in northern Saskatchewan and, later, moved to Calgary, where he practiced until March, 2019. Throughout his too short life, Ryan enjoyed boating in the sun, the challenge of backcountry riding, and competitive family games, particularly softball and pictionary. He loved watching shows that made him laugh and, along with his twin brother, would endlessly repeat comic quotes. He was a caring man, who cherished his daughters, Addyson and Indianna, and time with his family and friends. Ryan was a fierce advocate as both a lawyer and a friend. We will miss his quiet determination, his stories, and his laughter. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations in memory of Ryan may be made to a .
Published in the Prince Albert Herald on Apr. 23, 2020