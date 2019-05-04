Sarah Bergen was born on October 8, 1929 in the district of Teddington, SK. She was raised on a grain farm near Gronlid, SK by her parents Erdman (Ed) Bergen and Katharina (Tina) Bergen (nee: Doerksen). Sarah helped her father and mother in the farm until her early twenties. She then relocated to The Pas, Manitoba to work in housekeeping and as a nurse's aide. She married Larry Hruska on August 22, 1958, at which time they relocated to Wabowden, Manitoba. Sarah and Larry had 3 children Tim, Lori and Kim. Sarah became a full-time stay-at-home mother from the birth of her first child. Sarah and her family relocated to Prince Albert, SK in 1972, where she then resided over 40 years. Sarah was passionate about her flowers and vegetable gardens. She shared the love of gardening with her husband Larry. For several years, they planted both a home garden and a much larger one on the outskirts of Prince Albert. Sarah preferred impatiens and begonias, with Larry liking marigolds and pansies. Both would spend hours in their yard and vegetable gardens. Sarah and Larry also enjoyed cooking from the garden, particularly borscht and other vegetable soups. Sarah was a wonderful mother and daughter, and a great friend and will always be remembered for her positive attitude, her resilience, and her willingness to listen and to lend a helping hand. She was strong in her faith and was a regular parishioner at St. David's Anglican Church. Sarah is predeceased by her parents (ED and Tina), her husband Larry, her son Kim and her brother Henry. Sarah will always be remembered by her two children Tim Hruska and daughter Lori Cosgrove, sister Elizabeth (Betty) Abbott, her husband Jim, their daughter Loretta Buehler (Jake) and their children Cody and Erika. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday May 10, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at St. David's Anglican Church 500 24 St E, Prince Albert, SK with interment to follow at South hill Cemetery. Family and friends wishing to send condolences are welcome to visit Gray's Funeral Chapel www.grays.ca. In lieu of other tributes memorial donations may be made to St. David's Anglican Church. Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to Gray's Funeral Chapel (306) 922-4729. Published in the Prince Albert Herald on May 4, 2019