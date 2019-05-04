|
Scott Ryan Pronych
May 1, 1971 – April 29, 2019
It is with broken hearts the family of Scott Pronych of Lake Lenore, SK announce his passing on Monday, April 29, 2019. He was 47 years of age. A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Anthony's Roman Catholic Church, Lake Lenore, SK on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Memorial Donations may be directed to River Valley Resilience Retreat for Correctional Officers #5 – 210 15th St. E Prince Albert, SK S6V 1G2 or St. Anthony's R.C. Church Fund P.O. Box 62 Lake Lenore, SK S0K 2J0. Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel, Humboldt, SK (306-682-4114) www.schuler-lefebvrefuneralchapel.com
Published in the Prince Albert Herald on May 4, 2019