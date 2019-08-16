|
It is with heavy hearts that the family announces the sudden passing of their father, brother, uncle and papa, Shane Aldric Pollock. Shane was born on September 5, 1950, in Maple Creek, Saskatchewan and grew up between there, the family ranch in British Columbia and Tenasket, Washington. He joined the U.S Marine Corps at the age of 17 and served in the Vietnam War. Shane met the love of his life, Nadine Gosnell on a blind date in Eastend, Saskatchewan and they were married on October 9, 1976. The two of them started their journey together in Maple Creek. Shane and Nadine loved raising their children and attending many of their sporting events and activities. They also enjoyed gardening, canning and cooking together and according to family they were joined at the hip and shared the same passions. Shane and Nadine's final home together was in Medicine Hat, Alberta where Shane retired from working as a federal employee. Following Shane's retirement, he spent many hours with the family dog, Gambit and working as what he liked to call himself, Hector the house boy. He was a compassionate and loving man and was always there to lend a helping hand. Shane was always good for a laugh, even during the tough times. He was a die-hard Roughriders and Maple Leafs fan and you would often find him sporting the color green. In 2012, Shane had to say goodbye to his beloved wife, Nadine far sooner than he ever could have imagined. Following Nadine's passing, Shane did his very best to continue on living and enjoyed his annual trips to Fort Mohave, Arizona where he met up with friends and family to enjoy the sunshine and escape. He made so many new friends and countless memories and while he was away, his friends and family back home always looked forward to his return in the spring. When Shane returned from Arizona you could find him with his second family at Yukio Kennels which became his home in the summertime. Shane leaves behind his children, Tyson Pollock (Buffy) and Melissa Theoret (Keith) along with his grandchildren, Luka, Jonas, Elina, Zoey, Isabella, Emmett and Leland. Shane also leaves behind his brother's, Garry Pollock (Marlis), Harley Pollock (Elaine), Joe McDonald (Bernie), Greg McDonald, George Paulsen and step-mother, Merrit Paulsen. He will be missed by so many more including friends, in-laws, and nieces and nephews who loved him. Shane was predeceased by his beautiful wife, Nadine; mother-in-law, Olive MacRae; father–in-law, Doug Gosnell; both of his parents, Beatrice McDonald and Alfred Pollock; brother-in-law, Kevin Gosnell; sister, Shelly McDonald and his brother, Cory Paulsen. Shane will be deeply missed by his family and those who loved him. May he find peace in knowing that he is once again walking hand in hand with Nadine. (Condolences may be expressed by visiting our website at www.cooksouthland.com). Shane will be silently remembered by his family and friends. If friends so desire, memorial donations in Shane's name may be made directly to the . Honoured to serve the family is COOK SOUTHLAND Funeral Chapel, 901 - 13 Street S.W., Medicine Hat, Alberta. T1A 4V4. Toll free 1-877-528-6455.
Published in the Prince Albert Herald on Aug. 16, 2019