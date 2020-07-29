1/1
Sheila Read
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sheila's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
The family of Sheila Read is saddened to announce her passing on July 26, 2020. She will always be remembered with love by her dear husband Beverley, her son Darren and partner Denise, her four grandchildren, Kayla, Renae, Rebecca, and Corbin, and her great-grandson Benjamin. There are also many nieces, nephews, and cousins from England, Medicine Hat, Alberta, and Prince Albert, Saskatchewan. The family would like to send thank the Oncology Department and Salmon Arm Hospital for caring for Sheila. In honoring Sheila's wishes, there will be no services. Share memories and condolences of Sheila at www.fischersfuneralservices.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Prince Albert Daily Herald on Jul. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved