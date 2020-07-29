The family of Sheila Read is saddened to announce her passing on July 26, 2020. She will always be remembered with love by her dear husband Beverley, her son Darren and partner Denise, her four grandchildren, Kayla, Renae, Rebecca, and Corbin, and her great-grandson Benjamin. There are also many nieces, nephews, and cousins from England, Medicine Hat, Alberta, and Prince Albert, Saskatchewan. The family would like to send thank the Oncology Department and Salmon Arm Hospital for caring for Sheila. In honoring Sheila's wishes, there will be no services. Share memories and condolences of Sheila at www.fischersfuneralservices.com