|
|
Shirley Ann Receveur (nee McLean) was born on Thursday, August 11, 1932, and peacefully passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019 in Prince Albert, SK, at the age of 86 years. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at River Park Funeral Home, 301 River Street West, Prince Albert, SK. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made, in Shirley's name, to the Victoria Union Hospital Foundation. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of River Park Funeral Home, (306) 764-2727, Don Moriarty, Funeral Director.
Published in the Prince Albert Herald on Apr. 23, 2019