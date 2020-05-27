|
On Thursday May 21, 2020 an earthly angel gained her wings. With heavy hearts the family of Sonia (Sen) Hendrickson Heebner announce her passing after a valiant fight against cancer. She was small but mighty and fought until her last breath with grace and dignity. Sonia was born August 30, 1946 to Andrew and Lucy Sen, the youngest of 4 children. She grew up in Sutherland where she attended Sutherland School, followed by the Saskatoon Tech school and finished up at City Park Collegiate. As a part of her nursing program she took classes at the University of Saskatchewan before starting nursing school in the 3 year RN in residence training program at the Victoria Union Hospital in Prince Albert, where she worked until her retirement. Her dedication as a nurse was unquestionable and she was proud of her profession and accomplishments. She was an exceptional nurse who treated all her patients with love and kindness regardless of their status in life. Even after retirement she continued caring for people and utilizing her nursing skills by being a caregiver for numerous family members and friends that needed her. Sonia always put others above herself and was there for anyone who needed her without complaint. A truly selfless person, an earth angel whose absence will be felt by so many of the people that her life has touched. Her family was very important to Sonia. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She leaves behind her husband Reg Heebner, her adored sons, Denis and Brent Hendrickson and their father Harold Hendrickson, granddaughter Danika and great grandson Odin, her beloved fur babies, Bear, Dan, Cub and Buck, and grand fur baby Charlie who brought her so much joy. Also left to cherish her memory is her sister Alice Edney, brother Ben Sen, and sister Marie Hladiuk, an uncle, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Sonia loved to cook, and holidays were always special occasions in which she outdid herself with a vast array of culinary delights. Proud of her Ukrainian heritage she celebrated Ukrainian Christmas by cooking the traditional 12 dishes for family and friends. She loved going on road trips with the anticipation of finding a good little restaurant along the way, and loved going to plays, concerts, and movies, going out to eat, shopping in little out of the way boutiques and finding treasures which she so generously shared with those she loved. She battled hard and didn't want to leave us. She wasn't concerned about herself, but about everyone else, even in her final days. Her passing leaves a hole in our lives and hearts that nothing can fill, but we will carry her with us always, and remember her with love. A Private Family Funeral Service will be held at Park Funeral Home with interment to follow in Woodlawn Cemetery. To share memories and condolences, visit parkfuneral.ca "Obituaries-Guestbook". Arrangements entrusted to Derryl Hildebrandt, Park Funeral Home, 306.244.2013.
"We do not grieve
For the ones we love
Returning to the wind
& earth, but for never
Enough time in this
Place together"
*Brian Andreas
Published in the Prince Albert Herald on May 27, 2020