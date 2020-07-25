Stan has enjoyed his last beer, shortly after his 80th birthday and after 32 years together with Dr. Jean Mercer, his wife and very best friend. In year 2000, Jean and Stan were married in a cherished ceremony near the shores of Jean's hometown St. John's Newfoundland, where they famously posed for wedding photos in a key St. John's intersection and in Quidi Vidi harbour. Stan was born in Prince Albert Saskatchewan and attended the University of Idaho to play basketball on his way towards earning his medical degree at U of Saskatchewan. He will be deeply missed by his wife Jean, his sister Audrey, his children Shannon and Blair (Caroline), his grandchildren Mikaela and Nathan and niece and nephew Shelley and Brett. Stan had a tendency to grab his swimming trunks when he was near anything larger than a trickling stream or kiddie pool, so locating near the warm ocean shores of White Rock BC with his first wife Georgia seemed a natural decision as he started his career. A major contributor to the growth of the White Rock medical community since 1969, Stan was one of the original six doctors at Hilltop Medical Clinic where he spent 35 years in practice after an internship at the Royal Columbian. Stan assisted in the births of many of current White Rock area citizens. He served on the board of the Peace Arch Hospital Society and at 6-foot 10 inches tall, he was always quick to duck under the doorway and immediately take a seat in order not to frighten his younger patients. He was a gentle giant with a quick medical mind and a heart of gold. Sporting events were a mainstay of Stan's life, whether attending in person at Empire Stadium, BC Place, or GM Place or being thoroughly involved through large screen televisions. The NCAA March Madness was a critical part of Stan's annual planning. In the CFL, you could not take the Saskatchewan out of Stan whenever the Roughriders took the field, even if at BC Place. An avid reader, lifelong learner and music lover, Stan traveled the world with Jean and experienced other cultures. A true gentleman, he always made the effort to say "thank you", with sincerity. Open with his affections, there were many times when The Big Guy could be found shedding a sentimental tear or two. Stan and Jean's many friends and extended family in Saskatchewan, Ontario, Newfoundland, B.C. and Australia will miss Stan's love of life, appreciation of close friendships and dedication to the medical community. In these days of minimal gatherings, we know that Stan would love it if you hoisted one in his honour sometime during the summer. In lieu of flowers, donations in Stan's memory to the Peace Arch Hospital Foundation or charity of your choice
would be appreciated. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Here's to Stan…..cheers!