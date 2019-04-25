Resources More Obituaries for Stanley Tash Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Stanley John "Stan" Tash

1939 - 2017 Notice Condolences Flowers It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of beloved husband, father and grandfather Stanley (Stan) Tash on August 12, 2017, at the age of 78. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Jean Tash (née Lukaz), son Michael, grandchildren Benjamin and Carley, many brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, and friends. He is predeceased by his parents Julius and Stefaina (Stella), brothers Stanley, Gill and Mitch, and his eldest son, Jack. Stan was born in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan February 3, 1939, of an immigrant family of 12 children. After graduating high school he tried various job opportunities such as construction, painting, truck driving and finally settled on the newspaper business for 3 years at the Daily Herald in Prince Albert. An advancement opportunity allowed him to move to Kamloops where he eventually met the love of his life Jean and married in May 1964. Within 4 years their family was complete with their two sons Jack and Michael. Unfortunately, their eldest son Jack lost his life at the age of 18 in 1984. In 1968, Stan joined the Canadian National Railway and never looked back on that career choice. It was a fulfilling career that allowed him to serve in many different capacities including union president for the Western Canadian Region. He retired from the railway in 2004 after 35 years of service. During retirement, he continued to serve as a pension board member until very recently. Stan fulfilled his life with various activities including downhill skiing, curling, golfing, snowmobiling, boating, off-roading and flying (with his private pilot's license). During retirement, Jean and he were very active members of the Lions' Club of Kamloops (was recipient of the ``The Melvin Jones Fellow`` award for dedicated humanitarian services Lions Clubs International Foundation), The Kamloops Senior Citizens Railway Society, and the Kamloops Seniors Curling Club (where he was a winner of two ``5 enders`` as skip). One of Stan and Jean's greatest enjoyments was the numerous adventures they experienced together such as travelling to; China, India, Panama, Mexico, England, Greece, Poland, Russia, Hawaii, Alaska, the Caribbean, and throughout the whole United States. Two lucky "tag-a-longs" for many of these trips were their grandchildren Benjamin and Carley. On top of it all, Stan was also able to find the time in his busy retirement to go out to the family's Shuswap Lake property and build roads, log off trees and begin construction of a recreational home for the family to enjoy. Unexpectedly, Stan was diagnosed in June of this year with pancreatic cancer. He had just begun his first round of Chemotherapy treatment only two weeks before his sudden passing. Thank you to the many doctors, nurses and healthcare assistants at Royal Inland Hospital who showed compassion and professionalism at all times. There will be an open house in memory of Stan, for friends and family, each afternoon beginning at 2:00 pm both Saturday, August 19th and Sunday, August 20th, 307 Montego Road (Rayleigh) Kamloops. (Stan's urn will be present at the residence.) Prayer service will be held on Tuesday evening at 7:00 pm, August 22nd at St. John Vianney Parish, 2826 Bank Road (Westsyde) Kamloops. A memorial funeral mass will take place Wednesday morning at 11:00 am, August 23rd at St. John Vianney Parish, 2826 Bank Road (Westsyde) Kamloops. Immediately after, there will be a luncheon held in the church hall. The family will leave about 1:30 pm to lay his ashes to rest at the family plot in Hillside Cemetery, 750 Notre Dame Drive (Sa-Hali) Kamloops, along side his son, Jack. Anyone wishing to attend is welcome. In lieu of flowers, donations made to the Kamloops Canadian Cancer Society on behalf of Stan Tash are appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Kamloops Funeral Home 250-554-2577. Condolences may be emailed to the family from www.kamloopsfuneralhome.com Published in the Prince Albert Herald on Apr. 25, 2019