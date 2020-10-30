Stella Mary Jones passed away on October 27, 2020 at Victoria Union Hospital in Prince Albert. She is lovingly remember and will be most sadly missed by her husband of 69 years Blake Jones as well as her children Edwin Jones (Debbie), Yvonne McArthur (Donald), Marvin Jones (Joanne), Melvin Jones(Sandra), her 12 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren, her brothers Marcel Thompson (Lil) and Keith Thompson, her sister-in-law Edith Thompson, her brother-in-law Jim Jones , her life long friend and bridesmaid Josie Nickels, numerous nieces and nephews and many friends. Stella was born at Christopher Lake and lived in the area most of her life. She was married at St. Christopher's Church on Oct 27, 1951 to Hilliard Blake Jones. They farmed in the area for many years, then retired on an acreage near their farm. They lived there until health issues prompted them to move closer to medical facilities. They chose Shellbrook as their nesting place. They made many friends and memories there. When health issues dictated, they moved to an Assisted Care Home in Prince Albert where Blake still resides. Stella worked very hard all her life doing farm chores and raising her family. Although she preferred outdoor work, she was a very good homemaker. At various times she was active in many community projects such as the renovation of St. Christopher's Church. Stella and Blake were citizens of the year in Christopher Lake 2001. Stella was very pleased and honoured by that achievement. The following year she was further honoured by being named to the Order of Saskatchewan on October 18, 2002. Stella was preceded by her parents and 5 of her 7 brothers. Due to the Covid19 Emergency Situation no service will be held at this time.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store