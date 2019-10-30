Home

The Battlefords Funeral Service
338 4th Avenue North
Saskatoon, SK S7K 2L7
(306) 446-4200
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
The Battlefords Funeral Service
338 4th Avenue North
Saskatoon, SK S7K 2L7
Stephen Woroch Notice
Stephen Woroch, resident of Prince Albert, SK and formerly of the Round Hill District, SK., passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Victoria Union Hospital, Prince Albert, SK. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Agnes; loving daughters and their families: Marion (Curtis) Krentz, Bruno, SK & family: Dalton & Skylar Rowlett; Stephanie (George) Beauchesne, Prince Albert, SK & family: Kaleb, Kiera & Jacob Beauchesne; sisters: Anne (Arnold) Blixrud and Mary Wakelin of North Battleford, SK; nieces, nephews and their families. Predeceased by his parents: Harry & Mary Woroch; brother, Terry Woroch and one sister Olga (in infancy). A Celebration of Stephen's Life will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. from 'The Garden Chapel' – Battlefords Funeral Service, 1332 – 100th Street, North Battleford, SK with Pastor David Jensen officiating. Memorial donations can be made to any Hospice Care Facility or to the donor's choice. Interment will take place at the Cremation Section – City Cemetery, North Battleford, SK. Condolences can be sent to www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Robert MacKay of Battlefords Funeral Service (306-446-4200).
Published in the Prince Albert Herald on Oct. 30, 2019
