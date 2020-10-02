1/1
Susan Elaine Eytcheson
1962 - 2020
Susan Eytcheson passed away in Regina after a long battle with Cancer on Tuesday, September 24, 2020. Susan was born in Prince Albert on March 13, 1962 to Lloyd and Florence (McDonald) Eytcheson. She attended school in Prince Albert before moving to Regina. She was predeceased by her father Lloyd and her brother Ronald of Prince Albert. Susan is survived by her mother Florence of Prince Albert; sister Bev Weber; beloved daughter Amber Rae Eytcheson and grandchildren Jesse and Ivy Digiovannantonio all of Rocky Mountain House. She is also survived by her daughter Abbeygayl Eytcheson; granddaughter Clara Eytcheson of RMH; nephew Zach Oberg of Prince Albert; Uncle Ted, Uncle Wes of PA; Auntie Gwen and Auntie Joyce of BC; as well as numerous nephews and nieces and cousins. Susan was a generous person with a big heart, always willing to help anyone in need. She lived in Regina and enjoyed spending time with friends and acquaintances. She was a great cook especially her roast chicken. She enjoyed Chinese food and good old time Rock n Roll. She didn't travel much but came to PA to help her mom out and cook for her when Florence was ill a few years back. In recent years she was supportive of her father Lloyd before his passing and her mom Florence by regular phone calls. She faced depression, anxiety and cancer bravely and didn't want to burden others with her illness. In respect of her wishes, Susan was cremated and her ashes will be interred at Memorial Gardens in Prince Albert on Friday, October 2 2020 with her father and brother. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Canadian Mental Health Authority, 122 3rd Ave N, Saskatoon, SK S7K 2H6. Family and friends are invited to view the online obituary and tributes page at www.reginafuneralhome.ca. Arrangements entrusted to Regina Funeral Home and Cemetery (306) 789-8850.

Published in Prince Albert Daily Herald on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Regina Funeral Home
4001 East Victoria Ave
Regina, SK S4V 3A3
306-789-8850
