Terry Kudel passed away unexpectedly on April 15, 2019 in Prince Albert, SK at the age of 75. He is survived by his wife: June; his daughter: Leslie Kudel (Darcy Blahut) and grandchildren: Sofia and Kaitlyn; his son: Justin Kudel (Stacey Bertsch) and grandchildren: India and Elliana; his siblings: Bob (Bernie), Mary (Jim) Todd, Tim (Melita) and René (Shirley); as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents: John and Mary Kudel. Terry enjoyed a full and dedicated career for over 35 years as a Civil Engineer with the Department of Highways. An equally dedicated and gentle family man, Terry shared his time between Prince Albert and Candle Lake-boating, fishing, barbecuing and cultivating his many friendships. His pride in the cabin extended into retirement where he continued tradition and made memories for his grandchildren, just as he had for his children. Gathering company on the deck and being host was a testament to his great generosity. Terry's greatest love spanned 47 years of marriage with June. Patience, a good-natured humour and the wisdom of a kind ear are among the virtues he taught by example, to those around him-how to be a good father, a faithful husband, a favourite uncle and a true friend. Terry's welcoming smile and presence are deeply missed, though ever remain in those blessed to know him. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Sacred Heart Cathedral, 1401 4th Avenue W, Prince Albert. Memorial donations in Terry's memory may be directed to Ronald McDonald House: 1011 University Drive, Saskatoon, SK, S7N 0K4. Family and friends wishing to send online condolences are welcome to visit www.beaulacfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Beau "Lac" Funeral Home, Marianne Turcottte, Funeral Director, Prince Albert, SK 306-763-3322. Published in the Prince Albert Herald on Apr. 20, 2019