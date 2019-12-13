|
On Tuesday, December 10, 2019, Thelma Neurauter of Prince Albert, SK passed away in Mont St. Joseph Home at the age of 90 years. Thelma is survived by her loving husband Arnold of 71 years, and her family: Bob (Dodie) Neurauter, Ross (Shannon) Neurauter and Kathy (Rick) Bodnarek; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.grays.ca. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Gray's Funeral Chapel, (306) 922-4729.
Published in the Prince Albert Herald on Dec. 13, 2019