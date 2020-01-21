|
Sister Therese Leclair, NDC-CSJ died peacefully at St. Angela Merici Residence, Saskatoon, on January 17, 2020 at the age of 95 years. Daughter of Wilfred and Regina (Saurette) Leclair, she was born March 16, 1924 in Benson, SK, the youngest of twelve children. Her family suffered the hardships of the dirty thirties, struggling to keep their farm animals alive with 'relief' hay and straw bales. The children all learned to help with the farm work and make ends meet. When Therese was 10 years old her mother died of cancer, and so her two older sisters, Anna and Irene and her Aunt Arthemise took over the management of the household. In the fall of 1936 Therese's father died of complications of an appendectomy. Therese was now 12 years old. She and her sister Eugenie went to boarding school at St. Joseph's Convent in Forget, SK. It was here that Therese heard the call to religious life. She began her religious formation May 24, 1941 with the Sisters of Our Lady of the Cross, and professed her first vows December 16 1943. Her first assignment was to a boarding school where she was in charge of the laundry, helping with the cooking, supervising recess and the dorms. Sister Therese professed her perpetual vows May 3, 1949. Sister Therese served in a variety of places which included Forget, Wauchope, Cantal, St. Hubert and St. Joseph's Home in Prince Albert where she worked in dietary, laundry and sewing room. She retired in 1989, but did not find life boring! She now had more time to visit the sick, including her own Sisters and help those in need. She volunteered as sacristan of Mont St. Joseph Chapel and was involved with the Auxiliary. She especially loved sewing and in her senior years took great joy in making clothing for children in mission countries. She was very creative in designing the use of leftover pieces of fabric and the finished product always had a professional quality. Her interests were many and included painting, berry-picking (and jelly making, of course!), gardening, and best of all - visiting family and friends. In her autobiographical notes, Sr. Therese wrote: "In 1974 I went to Pickering, ON along with six of our Sisters for a month-long renewal program. The last week I made a directed retreat in which I can say I truly met the Lord. This was a tremendous and unforgettable experience in my life, one which helped me many times along the way." In the recent past, Sister Therese lived in Saskatoon, first at Columbian Manor where she made good friends in her short time there. In the fall of 2014 she moved into the newly opened Trinity Manor at Stonebridge where she enjoyed the supportive community life, and had the time and space to continue her sewing for the poor. When health challenges became more serious, she chose to move (August 28, 2018) to St. Angela Merici Residence where she thrived in the company of the Ursuline Sisters and other residents and with the excellent health care she received. Left to cherish her memory are members of her religious community, her many nieces and nephews and special friends. Sister Therese was predeceased by her parents and eleven siblings. The Vigil of Prayer will take place on Friday, January 24 at 7:00 p.m. and the Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, January 25 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Angela Merici Residence, 125 Cree Crescent, Saskatoon. Interment will take place at 2:00 p.m. at South Hill Cemetery in Prince Albert. Arrangements in care of John Schachtel – Mourning Glory Funeral Services (306) 978-5200 www.mourningglory.ca
Published in the Prince Albert Herald on Jan. 21, 2020