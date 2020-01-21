|
It is with sad and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our dear mother and grandmother, Therese Prince. On Friday January 17, 2020, mom left us to go be with God. She was 94 years old at the time of her passing. Mom (Therese Prince) was born on July 29, 1925 at St. Denis, SK. She was the daughter of Jules and Bertha (Doucette) Beaudry. Therese grew up on a farm near St. Denis and attended school there with her 8 siblings. For a brief time, she was employed as a farm hand in Spiritwood, SK. Mom met our dad – the love of her life- in Prince Albert, SK. They married and moved to Shipman, SK., where they worked side by side, clearing land and building their home to raise their 12 children. Times were tough sometimes, but our home was always filled with love and laughter. Fun and activities were numerous; curling, dancing, playing cards and many trips to visit relatives over the years. Mom and Dad both loved curling and raised us all with a passion for the sport. In her later years, Mom enjoyed and spent many hours watching curling on YouTube. She also enjoyed gardening and canning. Her greatest joy was spending time with her children and grandchildren, getting together for big family meals and camping trips at Fishing Lake and Lac Des Ilse. In the last few years, mother loved going on trips with her girls, casino trips with Dee Dee Destination, spa trips to Moose Jaw, Las Vegas, North Carolina and Dollywood. Mom taught us many valuable life lessons and was always there to listen and help guide us the best she could. (Mom always wanted to be a nurse as a child growing up, but was not able to fill that passion, but she created her own patients, her children. She would put onions in our socks to bring down a fever, mustard packs for our chest when we had a cold and would blow smoke in our ears when we had an earache. Mom was also getting in touch with technological times. Whenever there was something someone wanted to know, she would say, "Ask Google".) Therese is survived by her 5 daughters: Annette (Louis) Bartole of Prince Albert, SK., Pauline (Ghislain) Lamarre of Cranberry Portage, MB., Claire (Stephen) Belch of North Carolina, USA., Aline Mitchell of Weseca, SK. And Florence (William) Prince of Prince Albert, SK; her daughter-in-law: Laurie Prince of Prince Albert, SK.; her 3 sons: Albert (Barb) of Prince Albert, SK., Lyle Prince of Grande Prairie, AB. and Rocky Prince of Lloydminster, SK.; her son-in-law: Ken Haugland of Meadow Lake, SK; 26 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; 7 great-great-grandchildren; her siblings: Bruno Beaudry, Helen Bouliane and Lucy Tegancamp; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; brothers and sisters-in-law. She was predeceased by her husband Joseph Prince; her parents: Jules and Bertha Beaudry; 1 son, Fred (Freddie) Prince; 3 daughters: Elaine Prince, Helen Prince and Jean Haugland; brothers: Maurice Beaudry and Gerald (Jerry) Beaudry; sisters: Bertha Leray, Jeanne Lepage and Florence Labreque; brothers and sister-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins. The Funeral Service for Theresa will be held on Thursday January 23, 2020 at 11:00AM, at St Joseph's Church, 260 – 25th E, Prince Albert, SK. Interment will be held at Aldergrove Cemetery in Smeaton, SK., following the service. Lunch will be held at St. Joseph's following the Funeral Service. Special thanks to Dr. Kemp and the nursing staff on levels 4 and 5 at the Victoria Hospital, for filling the last days of our mother's life with comfort and care. Arrangements in care of MacKenzie Chapel & Crematorium Brian and Bev Stobbs, Renée Phaneuf - Funeral Directors. www.MacKenzieChapel.ca . 306.763.8488.
Published in the Prince Albert Herald on Jan. 21, 2020