Thursday, August 8, 2019, Mrs. Verna Ellis passed away at the age of 85 years. She was born and raised in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan. In 1958, she married William Ellis and they had three children. She is survived by two daughters, Bonnie Watkins of Medicine Hat and Lorri Ellis of Lindsey, Ontario, her son Donald Ellis was born in 1957 and passed away in 1959. Verna was the eldest of four children, a brother George of Calgary, sisters, Thelma Sayers and Lorraine Sayese both of Prince Albert. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Dustin Watkins of Medicine Hat and Natasha and Myles Ellis of Lindsey, Ontario as well as numerous nieces and nephews in Saskatchewan. She was predeceased by her husband William in 1980. To honour Verna's request, no formal funeral service will be held. Funeral arrangements are entrsuted to the care of River Park Funeral Home, (306) 764-2727, Don Moriarty, Funeral Director.
Published in the Prince Albert Herald on Aug. 23, 2019
