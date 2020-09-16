Late of Saskatoon, formerly of Birch Hills, SK. Our mother was born October 24, 1929 to Harold and Elsie Weegar and passed September 10, 2020 at the Royal University Hospital Saskatoon, SK. Mom graduated from St. Elizabeth's Hospital School of Nursing Humboldt, SK and retired in 1987 from Public Health with the Prince Albert Health Region; where she was a familiar face in many Birch Hills homes. Daughter: Bev (Brian) Stobbs; Granddaughters: Brooke (Wes) Quayle (Davis and Hudson), Meagan (Michael) Roth (Sawyer), Whitney (Curtis) Stasiw (Nate, Xander and Max); Daughter: Brenda Bright; Grandson: Keeley (Sarah) Bright (Liam and Malia).



"When tomorrow starts without me….Don't think we're far apart. For every time you think of me….I'm

right there in your heart." Love you Mom



Donations in memory of Victoria can be made out to the Birch Hills Cemetery fund (Box 206, Birch Hills, SK, S0J 0G0). There will be a Private Family Graveside Service for Victoria held at the Birch Hills Cemetery in Birch Hills, SK. Arrangements in care of MacKenzie Chapel & Crematorium Brian and Bev Stobbs, Mervin Oleksyn, Renée Phaneuf – Funeral Directors. www.MacKenzieChapel.ca. 306.763.8488.

