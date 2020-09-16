1/1
Victoria Frances Bright
1929 - 2020
Late of Saskatoon, formerly of Birch Hills, SK. Our mother was born October 24, 1929 to Harold and Elsie Weegar and passed September 10, 2020 at the Royal University Hospital Saskatoon, SK. Mom graduated from St. Elizabeth's Hospital School of Nursing Humboldt, SK and retired in 1987 from Public Health with the Prince Albert Health Region; where she was a familiar face in many Birch Hills homes. Daughter: Bev (Brian) Stobbs; Granddaughters: Brooke (Wes) Quayle (Davis and Hudson), Meagan (Michael) Roth (Sawyer), Whitney (Curtis) Stasiw (Nate, Xander and Max); Daughter: Brenda Bright; Grandson: Keeley (Sarah) Bright (Liam and Malia).

"When tomorrow starts without me….Don't think we're far apart. For every time you think of me….I'm
right there in your heart." Love you Mom


Donations in memory of Victoria can be made out to the Birch Hills Cemetery fund (Box 206, Birch Hills, SK, S0J 0G0). There will be a Private Family Graveside Service for Victoria held at the Birch Hills Cemetery in Birch Hills, SK. Arrangements in care of MacKenzie Chapel & Crematorium Brian and Bev Stobbs, Mervin Oleksyn, Renée Phaneuf – Funeral Directors. www.MacKenzieChapel.ca. 306.763.8488.

Published in Prince Albert Daily Herald on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
MacKenzie Funeral Chapel & Crematorium
130 9th Street East
Prince Albert, SK S6V 0X5
(306) 763-8488
September 15, 2020
Vicki was a shining star that we were so fortunate to know and call her our aunt. She was a beautiful person inside and out and always so caring and interested in others. She made those around her feel special - a very beautiful gift! Holding her and her loved ones in our thoughts and prayers! Love Janet & Dwayne and family
Janet Williams
Family
September 11, 2020
My sympathies for the family and thoughts are with you during this time. Everyone who went to school while Vicki was the school nurse has wonderful memories.
Rose Morley
Friend
