In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Norma Bird
Spouse
September 15, 2020
Vicki was a shining star that we were so fortunate to know and call her our aunt. She was a beautiful person inside and out and always so caring and interested in others. She made those around her feel special - a very beautiful gift! Holding her and her loved ones in our thoughts and prayers! Love Janet & Dwayne and family
Janet Williams
Family
September 11, 2020
My sympathies for the family and thoughts are with you during this time. Everyone who went to school while Vicki was the school nurse has wonderful memories.
Rose Morley
Friend
