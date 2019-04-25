|
April 25, 2018 – April 25, 2019
In Loving Memory of
Walter F. Chernoff
One Year Has Passed
You'll never be forgotten,
that simply cannot be.
As long as I am living,
I'll Carry you with me.
Safely tucked within my heart,
your light will always shine;
a glowing ember never stilled,
throughout the end of time.
No matter what the future brings,
or what may lie ahead,
I know that you will walk with me
along the path I tread.
So rest my angel, be at peace and let
your soul fly free.
One day I'll join your glorious flight
for all eternity.
Love Helen and families
