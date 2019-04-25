Home

April 25, 2018 – April 25, 2019
In Loving Memory of
Walter F. Chernoff
One Year Has Passed

You'll never be forgotten,
that simply cannot be.
As long as I am living,
I'll Carry you with me.
Safely tucked within my heart,
your light will always shine;
a glowing ember never stilled,
throughout the end of time.
No matter what the future brings,
or what may lie ahead,
I know that you will walk with me
along the path I tread.
So rest my angel, be at peace and let
your soul fly free.
One day I'll join your glorious flight
for all eternity.

Love Helen and families
Published in the Prince Albert Herald on Apr. 25, 2019
