It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved Wayne Bruno Korol on February 25, 2019. Wayne was born on April 10, 1965 in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan to Olga and Bruno Korol. He grew up on the acreage in Foxford and after high school went to Kelsey Institute where he took Cabinet Making. He started working in Saskatoon, then moved to Calgary and then to Fairview, Alberta where he started Hearland Cabinets and has been in business for over 28 years. Wayne was blessed with two children, Jessica and Taylor who both reside in Manning (AB). Wayne is survived by his mother, Olga from Prince Albert (SK) sister, Sharon from Campbell River (BC) and daughter, Jessica and son,Taylor and his wife, Jordan from Manning (AB) as well as his grandchildren, Elizabeth, Brielynn, Lennyn, Aerys, and his sweetheart Lori Jarnigan from Fairview (AB). He is predeceased by his Father, Bruno and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Wayne's passions were boating, fishing, hunting, antiques, beach combing and his family and friends.He loved his time at the River and also at his place on the Shuswap Lake. He was a wonderful Father to his children and also Grandfather to his grandkids. Wayne was a great friend to all that had the priviledge to know him. A Funeral Service for Wayne was held on March 5th at St. Paul United Church in Fairview. Wayne was laid to rest at the Waterhole Cemetary in the M.D. of Fairview. Donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation in Wayne's name. Published in the Prince Albert Herald on Apr. 23, 2019