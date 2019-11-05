|
|
Wayne Pederson, (69), of Shellbrook, Saskatchewan, passed away on Nov. 02-2019 in Shellbrook, Saskatchewan after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by his dearest family and friends. There will be no Funeral services at this time as requested by Wayne. A celebration of life was his last wish and will be held at his acreage in the spring of 2020. Announcement of this event will be passed on to all his dearest friends and relatives. Wayne was born in Regina, Saskatchewan to Alfred and Simone (Sadie) on February 21, 1950. He went to school at Barrier ford/Bjorkdale schools. He married Theresa Zimer on June 25, 1977 in Redwater Alberta. They were blessed with two children, Cory and Kayla. Wayne left school early as so many young men his age did, searching for opportunities and finding his passion very early in the construction trade operating all kinds of heavy equipment. He worked for various companies and finally forming his own company in the construction industry as an entrepreneur. Hi desire was also to be a farmer and pursued this with real passion. He eventually separated with his wife of 30 years and left Redwater to start a new life in Saskatchewan. This is where he also reconnected with his two brothers, Darrell and Ron and spent many days together enjoying all kinds of activities boys love. During this time, he continued working in the constructions (Pipeline) trade, travelling and working until retirement in the summer of 2016. He also found his current partner Suzanne and life was blessed once again with another great family. Once again, his passion set in again as a vintage tractor collector and restorer. This led to some real accomplishments as he excelled once again having a strong knowledge in this field. There were tragic moments in his life losing his parents, his beloved son Cory, nephew Terry and some close friends. Wayne was predeceased by his father, Alfred, mother Simone, son Cory, and close friend Rick. Wayne is survived by life partner Suzanne, ex-wife Theresa Pederson, daughter Kayla Pederson (Will), Justin Knaus, his children, Ashtin, Kaydence, Karter and Benny. Adam Knaus (Sabrina), and their children, Addisyn, Kambry and Keira. Brothers Larry (Mary-Ellen), Darrell (Sheila), Ron (Janet), Brian, Ray (Carol) and many, many nieces and nephews. Honorary pallbearers will be brothers (Larry Massey, Darrell Bolin, Ron Pederson, Brian Pederson, Ray Pederson and very close friend Doug Nikolaisen). Memorials or donations may be given to Shellbrook Hospital. The family of Wayne wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Dr. Ryan, nurses, and all hospital staff for all their kindness, compassion and loving care during this time of sorrow.
My Fathers Poem
I know this man, who is dear to my heart,
Suddenly one day, it was all torn apart.
This man taught me everything that I needed to know,
But I never really listened until he had to go.
He gave me Love, and touched my life,
It's all over now, he no longer has to fight.
He tried to teach me, right from wrong,
The day he left; I wasn't that strong.
He is gone now and it's hard to believe,
This man is my dad, who I will never see.
But I will see him again, this I know,
The day will come, when it's time for me to go.
So I will hold him dear, and close to my heart,
Cause the day we meet; I know we'll never be torn apart.
Published in the Prince Albert Herald on Nov. 5, 2019