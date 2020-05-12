Home

Saskatoon Funeral Home
338 4th Avenue North
Saskatoon, SK S7K 2L7
(306) 244-5577
William Norman "Bill" Sexsmith


1930 - 2020
William Norman "Bill" Sexsmith Notice
William Norman (Bill) Sexsmith of Saskatoon and formerly of Prince Albert passed away peacefully May 9, 2020 at the age of 89. He was born August 27, 1930 in Saskatoon and is survived by his wife Mildred (nee Pearen) of 65 years; his children Cal (Nancy), Daryl, Jeff (Debbie) and Colleen; grandchildren Michael, Kaley (Kenton), Payton and Kelsi; and great grandchild Oliver. A full obituary will be published at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to SASKATOON FUNERAL HOME (306) 244-5577
Published in the Prince Albert Herald on May 12, 2020
