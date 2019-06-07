Home

Gray's Funeral Chapel Ltd.
575 28th Street West
Prince Albert, SK S6V 4T1
(306) 922-4729
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
1:30 PM
Gray's Funeral Chapel Ltd.
575 28th Street West
Prince Albert, SK S6V 4T1
William (Bill) Shewchuk


William (Bill) Shewchuk passed away on Tuesday June 4, 2019 at 91 years of age in Rosthern, SK. Bill was born on March 11, 1928 on the family farm near Shipman, SK. He grew up on the farm helping the family farm their land and worked for various farming operations in the area. Bill eventually moved to Prince Albert, SK and worked for Domtar Chemicals and the P.A. Foundry for many years. He was a quiet person with a great sense of humour and knew how to work hard to get things done. Bill was predeceased by his father and mother Nick and Katherine Shewchuk of Shipman, SK, his sister Pauline Vermette, and his brothers Bernard and Harry Shewchuk. He was predeceased by his wife Katherine and his half-sister Emily Paulin. Bill is survived by his stepson and numerous nieces and nephews. The Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday June 11, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at Gray's Funeral Chapel, 575 28th Street West, Prince Albert, SK with Margaret Ferchuk as officiant. Interment will be held at Prince Albert Memorial Gardens followed by a light tea and coffee gathering at Gray's Funeral Chapel. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Gray's Funeral Chapel (306) 922-4729.
Published in the Prince Albert Herald on June 7, 2019
