Bill Zaparaniuk was born on Friday, July 10, 1947, in Prince Albert, SK and passed away peacefully on Friday, April 3, 2020 at the age of 72 years, at the Herb Bassett Home in Prince Albert, SK. He is survived by his wife, Judy, of 47 years. His daughter Lori (Rob) Audit, grandson Jordan & granddaughter Jenna. His son David (Tash) and grandson Jesse Zaparaniuk. His sister Mary (Seymour) McRae. His Aunt Helen (Joe) Todosey. His Aunt Gertrude Samborski, brother-in-law Floyd (Judie) Relitz, his brother-in-law Keith (Syl) Relitz, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his Mom Sophie and his Dad George Zaparanuik. His mother and father in law Fred and Kathleen Relitz, his uncles and an aunt. Bill was a lifelong farmer and he had numerous jobs throughout his life as a mine worker, school bus driver, Rural Municipality of Garden River Councillor, road construction, and worked on the railway line. His favorite job of all was Grandpa to Jordan, Jenna and Jessie. Interment to take place at a later date at Prince Albert Memorial Gardens. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of River Park Funeral Home, (306) 764-2727, Paula Hanson, Funeral Director.
Published in the Prince Albert Herald on Apr. 11, 2020