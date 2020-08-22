Husband of Diane (Broesky) Koop, Married 52 years.
Children: Curtis, Carrie-Lynn, Carmen (wife Samantha).
Grandchildren: Tyler(Jen), Keenan, Orrin, Payton, Keiana, Aaliyah, Talon and Ronin.
Roy went to Glory after a lengthy battle with cancer, Lymphoma. Roy's great love of the outdoors in Northern Canada among the spruce and pine trees is where he wished to have his remains scattered. A private ceremony has already taken place.
"That I may know him, and the power of his resurrection, and the fellowship of his sufferings, being made comfortable unto his death." Phil 3:10
Memorial Donations can be made to Tribal Trails, NCEM : www.tribaltrails.org/donate