Wilmer "Roy" Koop
1942 - 2020
Husband of Diane (Broesky) Koop, Married 52 years.
Children: Curtis, Carrie-Lynn, Carmen (wife Samantha).
Grandchildren: Tyler(Jen), Keenan, Orrin, Payton, Keiana, Aaliyah, Talon and Ronin.

Roy went to Glory after a lengthy battle with cancer, Lymphoma. Roy's great love of the outdoors in Northern Canada among the spruce and pine trees is where he wished to have his remains scattered. A private ceremony has already taken place.

"That I may know him, and the power of his resurrection, and the fellowship of his sufferings, being made comfortable unto his death." Phil 3:10

Memorial Donations can be made to Tribal Trails, NCEM : www.tribaltrails.org/donate

Published in Prince Albert Daily Herald on Aug. 22, 2020.
