The family of Yvette Stewart, late of Warman and formally of Birch Hills, SK, are saddened to announce that our mother passed away January 10, 2019 at Diamond House Care Home, Warman, SK. Those left to mourn her include her son: Jim (Marj) Stewart; and their children: Tracy (Russ) Roy, Craig (Lisa) Stewart, Crystal (Bob) Larson; her son Larry (Suzanne); and their children: Vanessa (Ryan) Chesters, Jared (Laura) Stewart; her daughter: Lynn (Maurice) Troup; and their children: Scott Zachow and Jeff Zachow; and her son: Doug (Kim) Stewart; and their children: Doug Zintel and James Zintel. Along with 14 Great Grandchildren, 3 siblings, Madeleine, Lorraine and Raymond, and several nieces and nephews. Mom was pre-deceased by her husband: Nelson, her Mom and Dad, in-laws, 5 Siblings and several Aunts and Uncles. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Diamond House Care Home for taking such great care of Mom. There will be a Celebration of Life Saturday May 4, 2019 at 1:00pm at Lake Park Baptist Church Birch Hills, SK. Donations in memory of Yvette to be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation at 1738 Quebec Avenue Unit 26, Saskatoon, SK, S7K 1V9. Arrangements in care of MacKenzie Chapel & Crematorium. Brian and Bev Stobbs, Renée Phaneuf - Funeral Directors. www.MacKenzieChapel.ca 306.763.8488 Published in the Prince Albert Herald on May 3, 2019