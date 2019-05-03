Home

POWERED BY

Services
MacKenzie Funeral Chapel & Crematorium
130 9th Street East
Prince Albert, SK S6V 0X5
(306) 763-8488
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Lake Park Baptist Church
Birch Hills, SK
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Yvette Stewart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Yvette Stewart


1930 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Yvette Stewart Notice
The family of Yvette Stewart, late of Warman and formally of Birch Hills, SK, are saddened to announce that our mother passed away January 10, 2019 at Diamond House Care Home, Warman, SK. Those left to mourn her include her son: Jim (Marj) Stewart; and their children: Tracy (Russ) Roy, Craig (Lisa) Stewart, Crystal (Bob) Larson; her son Larry (Suzanne); and their children: Vanessa (Ryan) Chesters, Jared (Laura) Stewart; her daughter: Lynn (Maurice) Troup; and their children: Scott Zachow and Jeff Zachow; and her son: Doug (Kim) Stewart; and their children: Doug Zintel and James Zintel. Along with 14 Great Grandchildren, 3 siblings, Madeleine, Lorraine and Raymond, and several nieces and nephews. Mom was pre-deceased by her husband: Nelson, her Mom and Dad, in-laws, 5 Siblings and several Aunts and Uncles. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Diamond House Care Home for taking such great care of Mom. There will be a Celebration of Life Saturday May 4, 2019 at 1:00pm at Lake Park Baptist Church Birch Hills, SK. Donations in memory of Yvette to be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation at 1738 Quebec Avenue Unit 26, Saskatoon, SK, S7K 1V9. Arrangements in care of MacKenzie Chapel & Crematorium. Brian and Bev Stobbs, Renée Phaneuf - Funeral Directors. www.MacKenzieChapel.ca 306.763.8488
Published in the Prince Albert Herald on May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now