October 1, 1934 – March 22, 2020



Abel De La Garza Rodriguez died peacefully in Surprise, Arizona on March 22, 2020 at the age of 85.



Born October 1, 1934 to Leopoldo Rodriguez and Juanita Rodriguez. Abel spent his childhood in Arizona until he moved to Hollister, CA. There is where he met and married the love of his life, Nellie Ochoa. Abel and Nellie were married for 62 years and together they raised six children.



Through the years, Abel worked in retail in Hollister, as well as Watsonville where the family relocated later in the years. Abel was well known for his time that he worked at John's Shoe Store before his retirement. After retirement Abel and Nellie moved to Surprise, Arizona.



Left to cherish his memory, Abel is survived by his children, Jenny (Alex) Barragan, Abel (Gigi) Rodriguez, Priscilla (Brad) Jackson, Gilbert (Debbie) Rodriguez, Debbie Ramos and Lydia Pina, as well as his sisters and brothers Josie Rodriguez Chavez, Rafael Del Rio, Rosa Del Rio, Johnny Del Rio and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents Leopoldo Rodriguez, Juanita Rodriguez, brothers Pete Rodriguez, Alfred Del Rio, sister Teresa Rodriguez del Rio, grandson Abel Ramos, Great Grandaughter, Daisy Saldana and his son in law Ruben Pina.



Abel will be remembered for his strong faith and the love he had for the Lord.



Due to the current circumstances, services were not held.



