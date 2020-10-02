Abel Mejia died at his home in Watsonville on Sept, 16.
Mr. Mejia graduated Watsonville High School in 1988, and UC Santa Cruz in 1998 with a Bachelor's degree in Economics and Master's in Education. Over 23 years, Mr. Mejia taught at several schools, and was most notably a history and economics teacher at WHS.
He was passionate about and dedicated to several community organizations including Association of Mexican American Educators, Pajaro Valley Federation of Teachers and Mexican Americans Taking Action. Mr. Mejia was extremely active in his community, consistently advocating for workers' rights and improvements in local education.
He enjoyed discussing politics and sports, as well as staying connected over social media. He could often be found singing karaoke and dining with friends. He was a generous brother and uncle.
Mr. Mejia was preceded in death by his siblings: Estella, Roberto, Ruben and David Angel Mejia.
He is survived by his siblings: Jose, Fidel, Evangelina, Javier, Ismael, Sylvia, Luis, Sergio and Angel, and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A public viewing will be held on Oct. 7 and Oct. 8 from 2-9pm at Ave Maria Memorial Chapel. A private burial will be held for Mr. Mejia's family.
Arrangements have been entrusted in the care of the Carroll Family of Ave Maria Memorial Chapel, www.avemariamemorialchapel.com.