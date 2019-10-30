|
On Tuesday, August 6, 2019, Adrian Ramon Carmona Espinoza peacefully passed away and entered eternal life.
Adrian, known as "Cacho", was born to Ramon Espinoza and Francisca Carmona in Mexicali, Baja California, Mexico on March 5, 1958.
With unconditional love and admiration for his many uncles, aunts and cousins, he had a strong pride of family and Watsonville. He a ended Watsonville High School, where he met the love of his life, Magdalena Madrigal. Together, they had one daughter, Mindy. He worked seasonally in agricultural, where he would fall in love with the unique climate (especially the fog) of the area. He spent his younger years playing basketball and had a great (sometimes crazy) sense of humor and an infectious smile.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ramon Espinoza and grandson Eden Adrian Solis. He leaves behind Mindy Espinoza (Solis), son-in law Jason Solis and one grandson, Jadyn – one of his greatest life joys – and an enormous amount of family members, whom he loved dearly and always held close to his heart.
He is also survived by his mother, Francisca Carmona and sister, Karina from Tecate, Mexico.
