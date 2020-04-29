|
Akira Kodama was born in Stockton on August 19, 1921 and he passed away peacefully at home in Watsonville on April 4, 2020. He was 98 years old.
He worked with his family farming until they were sent to the Jerome, Arkansas internment camp. He went to Chicago to find work after he was released from the internment camp and he eventually made his way to Watsonville to help his parents farm. He was a strawberry farmer for about 30 years with Berry Bowl until he retired. His interests in life ranged from farming, bowling, taking his boat ocean fishing with friends, and helping at church functions. He really enjoyed ice cream, gardening every year with his wife, going gambling with family, playing solitaire and he was a longtime loyal 49ers fan. He loved spending time with relatives, his family and especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was a member of the Watsonville Buddhist Temple and Watsonville-Santa Cruz JACL Senior Center.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years Hisako, son Larry (Kara) and daughter Nancy (Bobby). He also leaves behind grandchildren Marlise (Steve), Jason (Audry) and Jarrett. Great grandchildren Fayth, Noah, Alexa and Jason Jr. Sisters Chizuko and Eiko, brother Tom (Flo), nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents Keiichi and Hatsu, sisters Ayako, Keiko and Fujiko and brothers-in-law Art, Barney, Harry and Sadawo.
Thank you to everyone at Watsonville Community Hospital who took wonderful care of him during his many visits there between December 2019 - February 2020 and thank you to everyone at Hospice of Santa Cruz County and others who took great care of him and supported his family while he was at home during the last month of his life. We also thank his primary physician Dr R Weber for his support and some care home staff where he stayed between hospital visits and home.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private service will be held. We hope to have a public service later in the year or a public one year memorial service next year.
Published in Register-Pajaronian from Apr. 29 to May 16, 2020