Alex Santana peacefully passed away in his home, surrounded by his loving family, Friday, February 21, 2020.
Alex's childhood in Mexico was one filled with poverty. Through his hardships, he held on to the dream of creating a better life for himself. He wished to one day have a family and provide them with all he never had. At the age of 16, knowing no English, he took a risk and immigrated to the United States.
Family and close friends would describe Alex as a go-getter, someone positive, and someone who pushed forward even when people told him he wouldn't succeed. Through practice and determination, Alex received a Machine-Shop Certification through Watsonville CET. He would later work at Richard Shaw Canning, and as a Line Mechanic with Watsonville Cannery. Having his eyes on the future, he would soon leave Watsonville Cannery to start his own Carpet Cleaning business together with his Co-Owner, and wife, Becky Santana. That was when Santana's Carpet and Upholstery Cleaning was born, 24 years ago.
Alex's biggest joys in life were his wife, his two babies, his nieces and nephews, grand nieces and nephews, his friends, and horses. He was an honest person, genuine with everyone he met, transparent, warm-hearted, and caring. He was known for his infectious smile and contagious laugh. With his welcoming nature, he was always quick to make new friends anywhere he went. He considered everyone his buddy.
He had a love for horses and enjoyed participating in the Watsonville 4th of July Parade on horseback whenever possible.
Alex showed tremendous love, care, and respect for all his customers and treated them as family. He instilled these values into his company, which will continue on in his name.
His memory will forever live in all of our hearts.
Alex is survived by his wife of 31 years, Becky Santana; his daughter Monica Santana; his son Alex Santana Jr.; numerous siblings, sister-in-law, his nieces and nephews, and grand nieces and nephews whom he considered his children.
A viewing and rosary will be held at Ave Maria Chapel on March 5th from 5pm - 9pm. Funeral Mass will be held on March 6th from 10am - 11am at St. Patrick's Church in Watsonville. Graveside Service will be held at Valley Catholic Cemetery in Watsonville following the Funeral Mass. A Celebration of Life Reception will be held at the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds Heritage Hall following Graveside Service from 12pm - 3pm.
Arrangements have been entrusted in the care of The Carroll Family of Ave Maria Memorial Chapel, www.avemariamemorialchapel.com
Published in Register-Pajaronian from Feb. 26 to Mar. 14, 2020