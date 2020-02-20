|
Alfred Lee Heller passed away peacefully at his home, in Watsonville, CA at 3:05 p.m. on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, due to complications related to age.
Alfred is survived by his wife Marsha, sons Alfred Lee (wife Heather), Bruce (wife Christy) and Jonathan. Al had one grandson, Tabor and a brother, Thomas Heller and family of Hopewell N.J.
He was born March 1, 1931 in Easton, PA to Clyde and Mildred Heller.
Known to everyone as Al, he briefly served in the U.S. Air Force. After being in Wyoming and Colorado Al returned to Pennsylvania, where he attended UPSALA College in East Orange, NJ. He went on to become an employee of the college. In about 1960 Al moved to San Francisco to work at UCSF where he met Marsha Eckhardt. In 1970 Al married Marsha in Los Altos Hills, CA and then settled in Boulder, CO. The couple returned to California in 1977 with their first two sons settling down in Watsonville.
Watsonville is where Al spent the last 43 years, having one more son in 1984. Many will remember him from his many years working at OSH in Watsonville.
Al was a hardworking man devoted to his faith, and to his family.
Among the things Al enjoyed was trains, automobiles, and airplanes. He also enjoyed collecting stamps.
Al was surrounded by family and friends during the last week of his life, at which time he never forgot his hope of a resurrection in a paradise earth.
There will be a Remembrance Gathering Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Independence Square, 1355 Madison St, Watsonville CA 95076 from 2-5 PM. All who would like to stop by and give condolences to the family are welcome.
Published in Register-Pajaronian from Feb. 20 to Mar. 7, 2020