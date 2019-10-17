Service Information Ave Maria Memorial Chapel 609 Main Street Watsonville , CA 95076 (831)-724-4751 Send Flowers Obituary

Alice Parnell passed away peacefully at home on October 13, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was 94 years old.



Alice was a true California girl. She was born in Oakland to Nellie and George Lumsden, raised in the valley town of Fowler, and moved to Watsonville in 1942. She met and married her husband, Herbert Parnell, in 1944. They were married for 61 years. She was a loving mother of 5, grandmother of 10, and great-grandmother of 17.



Alice touched the lives of many children as a Sunday School teacher at the First Christian Church, a Joy Bell leader at Corralitos Community Church, and Grandma Alice at Amesti School. She enjoyed gardening, working puzzles, and eating sweets, especially dark chocolate. She loved going to church on Sundays and spending time with her family.



She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her son Herbert Parnell Jr., and her sisters Martha, Gladys and Thelma. She leaves behind her family members and friends. She will be missed by many.



The family would like to thank her caregiver, Jessee Garcia, and her Hospice Care Team for providing her with such great care for the last two years.



A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, November 2nd at the Corralitos Community Church at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Santa Cruz or the Corralitos Community Church.



Arrangements have been entrusted in the care of The Carroll Family of Ave Maria Memorial Chapel, www.avemariamemorialchapel.com Published in Register-Pajaronian from Oct. 17 to Nov. 2, 2019

