Alicia Cisneros Hernandez, 84, died peacefully on Nov. 8 in her longtime home in Watsonville.
Ms. Hernandez was born on April 19, 1935 in Agua Prieta, Arizona, to Leonardo Cisneros and Rosa Escobedo.
She came to California in 1952. She was so much more to the Watsonville community for the last 60-plus years. She helped the early childhood development program for migrant children, was an advocate for family education and enjoyed working with the children. One of her biggest joys was running into her students as adults.
Her days were spent helping friends, family and her students as well as being in her garden. Her infectious smile and laugh will never leave us.
She is survived by two sons, Rick and Alfonso Hernandez, two daughters, Rachael Ruiz and Teresa Hernandez, as well as 16 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her son Ramon Hernandez, her parents, Leonardo Cisneros and Rosa Escobedo, and seven siblings: Robert, Refugio, Maria, Lupe, Luis, George and Juan Cisneros.
Funeral service date and time pending. Call Mehl's Colonial Chapel for further information at 722-6371.
Published in Register-Pajaronian from Nov. 15 to Nov. 29, 2019