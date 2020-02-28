|
Amanda Hernandez Alvarado died on Feb. 22.
Mrs. Alvarado was born on June 16, 1930; she was a native of Villa Victoria, Guanajuato and a resident of Monterey County for 47 years. She loved to crochet, do embroidery, and write songs.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Francisco Hernandez, her son Jose Hernandez and daughter Digna Hernandez.
She is survived by her eight children, Asela (Raul) Guerrero, Maria (Gilberto) Campos, Jesus (Amanda) Hernandez, Mercedes (Adalberto) Zarazua, David (Xiomara) Hernandez, Richard Hernandez, Francisco Hernandez and Manuel Hernandez. She is also survived by her 20 grandchildren, her 29 great-grandchildren and her one great-great-grandchild.
Visitation services will be held in honor of Mrs. Alvarado on March 12 from 5-9 p.m. a rosary will begin at 7 p.m. at Ave Maria Memorial Chapel, 609 Main St. A mass will be held at Valley Catholic Church on March 13 at 10 a.m. with a burial to follow at Valley Public Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted in the care of the Carroll Family of Ave Maria Memorial Chapel, www.avemariamemorialchapel.com.
Published in Register-Pajaronian from Feb. 28 to Mar. 13, 2020