Amparito Flores died in Watsonville on Nov. 19 at the age of 100.
Ms. Flores was born on Oct. 30, 1920 and was a native of El Salvador. She was a devoted Christian and one of the founding members of a church in El Salvador. She loved spending time with her family.
Ms. Flores was preceded in death by her beloved husband Benito Flores, five of her children; Jose Ovidio Flores, Blanca Irma Flores, Daniel Suarez, Hector Noe Flores and David Israel Flores; and her parents Juan Pineda and Luisa Huezo.
She is survived by four children, Andres Amado Flores, Rosa Orbelina Flores Mendez, Saul Silas Flores and Benito Arnulfo Flores, along with her 26 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren.
A visitation service will be held on Dec. 3, from 5-9pm at Ave Maria Memorial Chapel in Watsonville. A graveside service will take place the following day Dec. 4 at 11am at Pajaro Valley Memorial Park.
Arrangements have been entrusted in the care of the Carroll Family of Ave Maria Memorial Chapel, avemariamemorialchapel.com.